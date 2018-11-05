FBI searches for Miami bank robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for the person behind a robbery at a TD Bank in Miami.

According to agents, the robber entered the bank near Northwest Seventh Street and Red Road, brandished a gun and told everyone to lay on the floor.

The robber then jumped on the counter and demanded money from an employee.

The subject then fled the scene on a bike.

The robbery took place just after 9 a.m., Monday.

If you have any information on this bike-riding bank robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.