FBI searches for man who robbed Chase Bank in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a man who robbed a Davie bank.

The man, seen wearing a dark colored shirt to cover his face, passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Investigators said he took off with $1,000 from the Chase Bank on Southwest 79th Avenue and South University Drive.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call the FBI.

