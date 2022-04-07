(WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a group of suspected bank robbers who are armed and dangerous.

Cameras caught three heavily armed men storming the Centennial Bank along Griffin Road in Cooper City, Wednesday morning.

They terrorized the employees and grabbed cash from behind the counter.

No customers were inside at the time and no one was hurt.

The FBI said the robbers used a stolen maroon Nissan four-door vehicle as their getaway car.

If you have any information on this robbery, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

