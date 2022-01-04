MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s help to find a crook out of Miami Lakes.

The agency released pictures of a man demanding money from a Chase Bank teller.

It happened at a branch location on Northwest 67th Avenue and Lake Patricia Drive, Monday.

Customers were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Investigators have not revealed how much money was taken.

