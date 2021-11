PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for a suspected bank bandit.

The robbery happened at a Chase Bank near North University Drive and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday afternoon.

Agents said the robber walked up to a teller and demanded money.

No one was hurt.

