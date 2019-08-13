FBI searches for armed robber who targeted Foot Locker in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Foot Locker inside of a Sunrise mall.

The man was caught on camera walking into the shoe store at Sawgrass Mills Mall, located at 12801 West Sunrise Boulevard, at around 10 p.m. on April 22.

FBI officials said the man entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded money from an employee.

No customers were inside of the store at the time of the armed robbery and there were no injuries reported.

The crook fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seem wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a blue bandanna over his mouth.

If you have any information on this retail store robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

