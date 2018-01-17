FBI releases video of Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is hoping to find a bank robber who hit a Fort Lauderdale bank.

Surveillance video was released of a man who walked into a Wells Fargo on Tuesday, along Northeast 62nd Street and North Federal Highway. This man implied he had a weapon, the FBI said, and demanded money from a teller.

The robber then fled the scene and remains at large.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.