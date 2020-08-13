FBI releases surveillance pictures of missing mother of son found in Miramar, pleads for information

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have released new pictures of a mother who was reported missing after her son was found wandering alone in Miramar, and they renewed their plea for information in her disappearance.

FBI officials unveiled still shots from surveillance cameras during a media conference about the case at the agency’s Miramar headquarters, Thursday afternoon.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in the mysterious disappearance of Leila Cavett,” said FBI Special Agent George Piro.

Officials said the pictures are helping agents piece together the 21-year-old’s travels before she went missing.

“We’re trying to gather all of her information in regards to her activities or what she was doing while she was here in South Florida,” said Piro.

One picture showed her at the Cracker Barrel off Interstate 95 in Vero Beach on the evening of July 24.

Another picture showed her getting in and out of a Lexus sedan at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood, at around 3 p.m., July 25. Who the car belongs to remains a mystery.

Another still shot shows Cavett holding her son at the same RaceTrac station several hours later, at around 10:20 p.m. As far as investigators know, this was the last time she was photographed by a surveillance camera.

“She was in Hollywood and in Miramar, as well as in Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Piro.

According to investigators, Cavett and her 2-year-old son arrived in South Florida from Georgia on July 25 and was last seen the next day, just hours before the toddler was found wandering outside a Miramar apartment complex barefoot, wearing only a T-shirt and diapers.

Leila’s sister, Gina Lewis, later identified the child as 2-year-old Kamdyn.

The FBI said Cavett and her son traveled to South Florida alone in a white, mid to late ’90s Chevy 3500 that was found three days later in the parking lot of a Walmart in the area of U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, located near the RaceTrac.

“Her disappearance is very, very mysterious, and again, we’re extremely concerned,” said Piro.

Investigators have conducted interviews with people who may have been in contact with Cavett. They said they are pursuing a large number of leads, but they want more.

“Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, I urge you to come forward, even anonymously, and allow the FBI to make that determination,” said Piro. “Our effort is really determining and finding Leila, and reuniting her with her son.”

All custody issues regarding Kamdyn have been transferred to a court in Alabama, where Cavett has family.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to fbi.gov/tips.

