FBI releases surveillance pictures of missing mother of son found in Miramar, plead for information

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have released new pictures of a mother who was reported missing after her son was found wandering alone in Miramar, and they renewed their plea for information in her disappearance.

FBI officials unveiled still shots from surveillance cameras during a media conference about the case at the agency’s Miramar headquarters, Thursday afternoon.

“The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in the mysterious disappearance of Leila Cavett,” said FBI Special Agent George Piro.

Officials said the pictures are helping agents piece together the 21-year-old’s travels before she went missing.

One picture showed her at the Cracker Barrel off Interstate 95 in Vero Beach. Another picture showed her holding her son at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.

“She was in Hollywood and in Miramar, as well as in Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Piro, “so we’re trying to gather all of her information in regards to her activities or what she was doing while she was here in South Florida.”

Authorities also provided a still image of Cavett getting into a Lexus sedan. Who the car belongs to remains a mystery.

According to investigators, Cavett arrived in South Florida on July 25 and was last seen the next day, just hours before her 2-year-old son was found wandering outside a Miramar apartment complex barefoot, wearing only a T-shirt and diapers.

Leila’s sister, Gina Lewis, later identified the child as 2-year-old Kamdyn.

The FBI said Cavett and her son traveled to South Florida alone in a white, mid to late ’90s Chevy 3500 that was found three days later in the parking lot of a Walmart near U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

Investigators have conducted interviews with people who may have been in contact with Cavett. They said they are pursuing a large number of leads, but they want more.

“Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, I urge you to come forward, even anonymously, and allow the FBI to make that determination,” said Piro. “Her disappearance is very, very mysterious, and again, we’re extremely concerned, and so our effort is really determining and finding Leila, and reuniting her with her son.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward. You may also go online to fbi.gov/tips.

