FBI releases surveillance photos of Coral Gables bank robber

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify the crook behind a bank robbery in Coral Gables.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a Citibank branch near Alhambra Circle and Le Jeune Road.

The FBI released surveillance photos of a masked man who demanded money from the teller before walking out with cash in hand.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the FBI.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.