FBI releases pictures of Miami Lakes bank robber

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who, they said, robbed a Chase bank in Miami Lakes.

The FBI released pictures of the suspected robber who targeted the bank, located near the intersection of Northwest 67th Avenue and 140th Street, at approximately 6 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the man demanded money from an employee and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

The robbery remains under investigation.

The crook was last seen wearing a maroon or brown long-sleeve shirt, a white bandanna with black paisleys, sunglasses and neon green gloves.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

