FBI releases pictures of Coral Gables bank robber

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who targetted a bank in Coral Gables.

According to the FBI, the robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo, located at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd., at approximately 3:43 p.m., Monday.

The man walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Officials said customers were inside of the bank at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The crook was last seen wearing a blue crewneck T-shirt, a hat and a neck gaiter. A large tattoo could be seen on his right forearm.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

