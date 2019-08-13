FBI releases photos of Wilton Manors credit union robber

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a We Florida Financial Credit Union in Wilton Manors.

Surveillance video captured the man walking into the branch, located in the area of Northeast 21st Court and Wilton Drive, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Federal authorities said the man demanded money from an employee before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The crook was last seen wearing a black plastic bag with eye hole cut outs over his head, a gray Calvin Klein sweater and gray shorts.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

