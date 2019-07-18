FBI releases photos of suspected Miramar Walgreens robber

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a crook who robbed a Walgreens in Miramar.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at a store located in the area of Southwest 145th Avenue and Miramar Parkway at around 10:30 p.m., Friday.

The man entered the Walgreens, brandished a gun and demanded money from an employee, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported.

It remains unknown how much money was taken.

Officials claim the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

The crook was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark colored jeans and a white bandage covering his head before he took off in a silver or gray colored sedan.

It is not confirmed, but investigators believe the man photographed may be involved in another Walgreens robbery, which occurred in the area of Southwest 116th Avenue and Sterling Road in Cooper City, shortly after the Miramar robbery.

The FBI, Miramar Police Department and the South Florida Violent Crime Task Force continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

