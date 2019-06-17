FBI releases photos of suspected Miami bank robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - FBI investigators have released several photos of a man who robbed a Miami bank.

Authorities said the man walked into the Citibank located on the 200 block of South Biscayne Boulevard, just before 10:40 a.m., Friday.

He allegedly entered the bank and demanded money from employees before fleeing.

It remains unknown how much money was taken from the bank.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

