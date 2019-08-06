FBI releases photos of suspected Hollywood bank robber

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have released several photos of a man they said robbed a bank in Hollywood.

The man walked into a BB&T bank, located in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and South 24th Avenue, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Tuesday.

FBI officials said the man demanded money from an employee while other customers were inside of the bank.

He then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

The man was last seen wearing a dark colored Nike hoodie, black shorts, black shoes, black hat and dark sunglasses.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

