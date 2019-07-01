FBI releases photos of Pompano Beach bank robber

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a Pompano Beach bank robber captured on camera.

Officials said the robbery occurred at a Chase bank, located on the 100 block of South Pompano Parkway, just after 9 a.m., Monday.

The man allegedly walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee.

There were no injuries reported.

It remains unknown how much money was taken.

The man was last seen wearing a gray and white hat, blue jacket and jeans.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

