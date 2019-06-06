FBI releases photos of person of interest in Fort Lauderdale bank robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in a Fort Lauderdale bank robbery.

The robbery happened at a Tropical Financial Credit Union near Northeast 59th Street and North Federal Highway, Thursday morning.

Investigators said the robber walked into the bank, showed a weapon and demanded money.

No one was hurt, and the amount of money taken — if any — has not been released.

Investigators believe this is the same person who targeted another bank in Sunrise in May.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.