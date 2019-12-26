FBI releases photos of Miramar bank robber

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photos to the public following an armed robbery that took place at a Miramar bank.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank near Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road, Thursday morning.

Surveillance photos showed the subject dressed in black with a hat and a mask.

The subject was seen holding a gun and demanding money from the teller.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

