FBI releases photos of Miami Beach bank robber

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a crook who targeted a Miami Beach bank.

Officials said the man came into an Iberia Bank, located on the corner of Alton Road and 15th Street, at approximately 2 p.m., Friday.

He then proceeded to demand money from an employee and fled the scene.

The amount of money taken remains undisclosed.

There were no injuries reported.

Federal agents said the man they are searching for was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark denim jeans and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

