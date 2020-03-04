FBI releases photos of man who robbed Key West bank

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Key West.
The crook walked into the Centennial Bank branch, located at 701 Whitehead St., at approximately 4 p.m., Tuesday.
FBI officials said he implied he had a weapon and demanded cash from an employee.
He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The crook is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s with a medium build and some facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a maroon windbreaker, light colored T-shirt, jeans, gray sneakers with a large black line, a red ball cap with a black bill and sunglasses.
If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.
