FBI releases photos of man who robbed Key West bank

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Key West.

The crook walked into the Centennial Bank branch, located at 701 Whitehead St., at approximately 4 p.m., Tuesday.

FBI officials said he implied he had a weapon and demanded cash from an employee.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The crook is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s with a medium build and some facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon windbreaker, light colored T-shirt, jeans, gray sneakers with a large black line, a red ball cap with a black bill and sunglasses.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.