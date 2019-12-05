FBI releases photos of Davie bank robber

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI needs help identifying a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Davie.

The robbery occurred at a Synovus Bank branch located along the 5900 block of South University Drive at around 10:27 a.m., Thursday.

The subject entered the bank and demanded money from a teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information regarding the robbery and recognize the subject, call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

