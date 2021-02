SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released photos of a bank robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at a Chase bank near Southwest 137th Avenue and 152nd Street.

There were no customers inside of the bank when it happened.

No injuries were reported, and the amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.