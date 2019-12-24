FBI releases photos of crook who possibly targeted 2 banks in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who, they believe, targeted two banks in Miami-Dade County.

The man first walked into a Bank of America branch, located at 2655 NW 54th Street, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

He demanded money from an employee and fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials believe he then made his way to a Chase bank, located in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Eighth Street, at approximately 3:22 p.m.

Once again, the robber demanded money from a bank employee and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported at either location.

If you have any information on these bank robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

