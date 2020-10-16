FBI releases photos of Coral Gables bank robber

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal investigators have released pictures of a robber who targeted a bank in Coral Gables.

FBI officials said the robbery took place at an HSBC Bank, located at 2222 Ponce de Leon Blvd., at approximately 4″50 p.m., Thursday.

The man entered the bank, demanded money from an employee and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a white and black snapback, a white long-sleeved dri-FIT shirt with a fish on the left chest and writing on the left sleeve, a black buff mask and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.