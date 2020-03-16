FBI releases photos of Aventura bank robber

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a crook who robbed a bank in Aventura.

The man walked into a Wells Fargo bank branch, located in the area of Northeast 199th Street and 29th Place, at approximately 9:12 a.m., Saturday.

FBI officials said he demanded money from a bank employee before fleeing the scene.

A still image taken from surviellence video shows the man running out of the bank.

The amount of money taken, if any, has not been released.

No injuries were reported.

The man authorities are searching for was last seen wearing a white crew neck T-shirt and red jogger pants.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

