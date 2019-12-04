FBI releases photos of alleged Miami bank robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed a Miami bank.

The FBI released photos of 39-year-old Sergio Conrad Ayers on Wednesday, hoping members of the public will come forward with his whereabouts.

Officials said Ayers allegedly robbed a Regions Bank in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 28th Avenue on Nov. 2.

Authorities consider Ayers to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI’s Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force continues to investigate.

If you have any information on Ayers’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

