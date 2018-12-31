FBI releases photo of man who robbed Capital Bank in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI needs the public’s help catching a suspected bank robber in Aventura.

The robbery took place at a Capital Bank branch at 20295 Northeast 29th Place, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the robber demanded money from an employee while customers were still inside.

Stills released from surveillance cameras inside showed a man wearing a dark colored baseball cap and long sleeve shirt.

The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

