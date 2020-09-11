FBI releases photo of man allegedly involved in theft of $3M worth of ventilators from cargo ship

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is seeking the public’s help to find a man involved in the theft of several million dollars worth of ventilators.

Authorities said the ventilators were stolen from a cargo ship in August and were found in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The equipment, worth $3 million, was supposed to be shipped to El Salvador to help in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators said Yoelvis Dennis Hernandez was involved in the heist, and the FBI is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

