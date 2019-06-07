FBI releases photo of armed robber at Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking into a BankUnited located in the area of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 17th Terrace at approximately 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the man entered the bank, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from employees.

There were no injuries reported and no customers in the bank at the time of the armed robbery.

It remains unknown how much money he was able to get away with.

The man fled the scene in a tan sedan with an unknown tag.

According to authorities, the crook is believed to be the same person associated with two other bank robberies in the area, one that occurred in May at the same location and another that happened on Thursday at a Tropical Financial Credit Union.

If you have any information on this armed bank robber, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.