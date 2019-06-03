FBI releases photo of armed Miami Springs bank robber

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI investigators are releasing a picture of an armed man who allegedly robbed a bank in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police responded to a Wells Fargo bank in the area of Northwest 36th Street and Kenmore Drive just before 9 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen putting up crime scene tape outside of the building.

FBI officials said the man told an employee he had an explosive device on him before he demanded money from the bank teller.

It remains unknown how much money the man fled the bank with.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this armed bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.