FBI releases images of man who robbed SW Miami-Dade bank

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released images of a man who robbed a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery happened at the Chase Bank along Southwest 152nd Avenue near 42nd Terrace, Tuesday.

Authorities said the man threatened a clerk with a weapon, demanded money and took off with it.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.