FBI release images of masked bank robber in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI is searching for a masked bandit who robbed a Weston bank.

FBI officials released surveillance images of the man who could be seen wearing a purple and green mask, Thursday morning.

Officials said he walked into the PNC Bank branch near 41st Street and Weston Road and demanded money from a teller.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

