FBI raises reward in search for crooks who killed man, robbed Cutler Bay home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has raised the reward to catch some killers.

One year ago today, Surveillance video caught a group ambushing a woman in the driveway of her home near Southwest 99th Avenue and 222nd Street in Cutler Bay on Nov. 5, 2019.

The crooks shot the woman’s 31-year-old husband several times when he opened the front door of their house and then ransacked the place, leaving with stolen items from inside.

The man would die from his injuries.

Authorities are offering up to $15,000 for information that leads to arrests in the case.

If you have any information on this homicide, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

