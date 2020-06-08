FBI offering $25,000 reward for info on suspect accused of burning Miami police car

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man accused of burning a City of Miami police car.

The FBI announced they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for setting the car ablaze on May 30.

The car was under Interstate 95 on the corner of Northwest Third Avenue and Fourth Street in Downtown Miami.

Investigators released photos of a man who they believe is responsible for the act.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or go to fbi.gov/violence.

