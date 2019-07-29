FBI: Man who robbed Kendall bank likely same crook who targeted 2 Miami Beach banks

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI investigators believe a man who targeted two banks in Miami Beach has robbed another bank in Kendall.

The robbery happened at a Space Coast Credit Union, along Southwest 127th Avenue near 120th Street, Monday.

Miami-Dade Police said the robber went inside the bank, demanded money and took off.

Investigators believe the crook is the same person who targeted an Ocean Bank and a Regions Bank on Miami Beach along West 41st Street, Friday.

If you have any information on these bank robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

