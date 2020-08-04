FBI joins investigation of missing Georgia mother whose toddler was found in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has stepped into the investigation of a missing Georgia mother whose toddler was found alone in South Florida.

Leila Cavett, 21, was last seen on July 26 in Hollywood.

Her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in Miramar.

Detectives found Cavett’s truck in Hollywood days after but still no trace of her.

The little boy will be reunited with his family in Alabama after being taken in by a foster family.

