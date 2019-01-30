FBI investigating underground tunnel possibly leading to Pembroke Pines bank

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities and Pembroke Pines Police are investigating an underground tunnel discovered in a street that possibly leads to a Chase bank.

The FBI was called in after a hole was discovered on a road near the drive-thru ATMs of the bank near Flamingo Road and Pines Boulevard, just before noon, Wednesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where a police K-9 could be seen around the hole.

It’s unclear if the tunnel does in fact go into the bank.

