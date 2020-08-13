FBI expected to release additional information on missing mother of son found in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been weeks since a mother was reported missing after her son was found wandering alone in Miramar and the FBI is expected to provide an update in the case.

FBI Miami officials will be holding a media conference in reference to the case at 2 p.m., Thursday.

Leila Cavett, 21, has been missing since late July. This missing persons case began when a toddler was found on July 26, roaming a Miramar street barefoot, wearing only a T-shirt and diapers.

Leila’s sister, Gina Lewis, identified the child as 2-year-old Kamdyn.

Cavett’s truck, a white, mid to late ’90s Chevy 3500, was later found in the parking lot of a Walmart near U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

Her family said she had been living in Georgia and there has been no explanation for her travels to Florida.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

