FBI continues search for Hialeah bank robber

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI continue their search for a bank robber in Hialeah who may have committed the same crime at another bank nearby.

Cameras captured the man entering a Chase bank near East Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue on Friday. The subject entered the bank and demanded money, FBI officials said, while customers were inside.

The robber then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Investigators believe this man may have stolen from a nearby BB&T Bank in December.

If you have any information on this robber, call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

