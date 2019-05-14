FBI asks for public’s help in identifying Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robber who targeted a Fort Lauderdale bank.

The crook walked into a BankUnited located in the area of Northeast 17th Terrace and East Sunrise Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The FBI has released surveillance photos that show an armed man, with a hat and his face covered with a bandana, inside the bank confronting employees.

Investigators said the robber walked into the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee before taking off.

The thief fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

