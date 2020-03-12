FBI asks for public’s help in identifying Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a crook who targeted a Fort Lauderdale bank.

The robbery happened at a Wells Fargo bank branch located in the area of Northwest 17th Way and Commercial Boulevard just after 11 a.m., Wednesday.

FBI officials said the crook entered the bank and brandished a weapon before demanding money from an employee.

Pictures show the robber wearing a navy blue sweater, a mask over the lower portion of their face, sunglasses and a beanie.

Although there were customers inside of the bank at the time of the robbery, no injuries were reported.

The crook fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

