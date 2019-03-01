AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities have arrested a man accused of robbing several banks around the country, including one in Aventura.

The FBI released photos showing Jason Lee Robinson at the Capital Bank branch near Northeast 29th Place and 203rd Street, Dec. 28.

Officials said the suspect took off with nearly $2,000 in cash.

Robinson has been charged and is being detained in South Florida.

