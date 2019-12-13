FBI arrests New Jersey man accused of posting video threats

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a New Jersey man accused of making threats on his YouTube page in Davie.

Investigators said 34-year-old Mostafa Hussaini, who posts vlogs on YouTube under a different name, was arrested on Wednesday.

“When it’s war, I don’t like Americans, either,” Hussaini said in one video.

“I don’t like blacks, Hispanics, whites,” he said in another video. “I don’t like whites, but there are no whites in Miami.”

“Imagine burning a black person because I don’t like blacks,” Hussaini said in a third video. “I don’t know any blacks. I cannot even name any blacks. I don’t know any black people.”

The FBI said the YouTuber first appeared on their radar after Davie Police encountered him during a suspicious person call.

Investigators noticed the YouTube channel, alerted the FBI, and a Davie Police officer spotted him at a Shell gas station on University Drive.

The arrest affidavit points to not only the videos but the information Hussani wrote to accompany the vlogs.

“I want to genocide most animals,” Hussaini wrote. “I am racist and only few of my own race is plenty to live on. If you disrupt me, I must burn you when the war begins. I kill you. I am my own king.”

On another video talking about cars, Hussaini wrote, “The car to run over the enemy head and break and smash it on the ground like an egg. There is not a lot of difference and pleasure in killing, and yeah, I know because I kill anything.”

“I want to genocide Americans,” he wrote. “Their game has ended. You have nothing to play with, anybody, specially me.”

Investigators said it appears his latest address was in New Jersey, and he likely is living out of the car that was sometimes pictured in his videos.

Hussaini claims he had a long military career in one of his videos.

“As a warrior, as a soldier, I burned soldiers,” Hussaini said. “They get burned by me. I just pour gasoline from helicopters, from cars and trucks. I burn the cities.”

The 34-year-old faces a federal charge of transmitting a threat and remains in federal custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

