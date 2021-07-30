MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI has arrested a man in his Miami home.

The arrest took place in the 400 block of Southwest 56th Street, at around 5 a.m., Friday.

The man could be seen walking from his home with his hands in the air before being detained.

7News spoke with someone who walked out of the house and they said they had no idea what was going on.

7News also reached out to the FBI who responded, “I can confirm that the FBI is conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that address. No further information is available at this time.”

