FBI arrests Hialeah officer accused of sexual misconduct

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have arrested a Hialeah Police officer who was accused by four women and teenagers of sexual misconduct.

Hialeah Police said Police Sgt. Jesús Menocal Jr. was taken into custody on Friday morning by the FBI.

The U.S. State Attorney’s Office indictment is expected to be unsealed when the 32-year-old appears before a federal judge Friday afternoon.

In 2015, four women and teenagers came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Menocal, accusing him of using his badge and police presence to scare them into sexual favors. He was relieved of patrol duty but still worked with the department.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and ultimately decided not to pursue charges. The police department’s internal investigation concluded, and Menocal returned to his normal job duties in 2016.

Hialeah Police Chief Sergio Velazquez spoke to 7News about the investigation back in 2016.

“I understand the allegations are serious allegations, and we took them as very serious allegations,” Velazquez said, “and that’s why we are still on the path of finding the final resolution and the truth. I already explained the different stages, and when [menocal] was on the street, he was no longer facing any sexual allegations.”

Menocal was put back on desk duty in early 2019 as the FBI began their own investigation into the allegations.

“When there’s new developments and there’s reason to reopen and readdress it, that’s what happened in this case,” said Velazquez.

The exact charges Menocal faces remain unknown.

Officials with the Hialeah Police Department announced they are cooperating fully with the FBI.

