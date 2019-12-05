FBI announces arrest of alleged Miami bank robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who FBI agents suspected to be behind a bank robbery in Miami has been taken into custody.

Sergio Conrad Ayers, 39, was arrested by City of Miami Police officers during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Ayers allegedly robbed a Regions Bank in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 28th Avenue on Nov. 2.

He has been taken into federal custody and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The FBI’s Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and City of Miami Police Department continue to investigate.

