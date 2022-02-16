MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police along with K-9s were seen sweeping the streets of Miami Beach after a bank robbery.

Officers along with the FBI were seen searching the area of Collins Avenue, between 21st and 23rd streets, Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m.

It did not appear they took anyone into custody.

UPDATE: The area has now reopened. Detectives are following several leads with the FBI. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 16, 2022

The bank robbery happened at a TD Bank at 930 W. 41 St.

7Skyforce hovered over the bank around the time the robbery occurred.

The streets looked very peaceful, and no one was injured in the bank robbery.

Police said they believed they had tracked the suspect to around the area of Collins Avenue and 23rd Street.

Officers were seen in tactical gear, holding long guns and searching the area.

People that live nearby told 7News that they were shocked to find out about the incident that occured.

“Pretty crazy, I didn’t expect to come home to helicopters and police cars all around the neighborhood and street closures,” said a resident that lives nearby.

Officers said that they are continuing to work with the FBI and detectives as they continue to follow leads.

If you have any information on this bank robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

