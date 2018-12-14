FBI agents conduct search at Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents swarmed a home in Pembroke Pines to execute a search warrant.

FBI agents were seen going in and out of a residence in the Laguna Isles neighborhood, along Southwest 64th Street and 191st Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered overhead where various trucks could be seen, along with agents wearing latex gloves. A table was set up outside the home for agents to process evidence that was being collected.

The roadway in front of the home was blocked off with police tape preventing cars from going through the active scene.

Federal officials released a statement to 7News that reads in part, “The FBI is conducting court ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.