FAU officer’s lip sync battle video goes viral

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida police officers are taking part in a lip sync battle that has swept the country, and a Florida Atlantic University officer is showing off what it takes.

In Boynton Beach, officers lip synced to “Firework” by Katy Perry while on a boat. Over in Delray Beach, it was all about “Miami” by Will Smith and “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus.

In Boca Raton, an officer’s performance would make Olaf proud as he lip synced “In Summer” from the hit movie “Frozen.”

At Florida Atlantic University, campus officer Michael Marzigliano pretended to belt out “Baby, One More Time” by Britney Spears. That video went viral with more than 4 million views so far.

The video showed Marzigliano and his drug-detecting, show-stopping K9 Kona in the back.

“A lot of people were making those comments on the video that the dog seems unfazed. ‘He must do this all the time.’ Yeah, that’s pretty accurate,” Marzigliano said.

On top of humanizing the badge, there’s a story behind his viral performance.

He recently got a call from a former girlfriend, who he’s still close friends with. She said she had stage 4 carcinoma.

“She said ‘Hey, you know, have you seen those lip sync videos that all the other officers have been doing?’ I said, ‘Of course I’ve seen them. I’ve seen you sharing them,'” Marzigliano said.

She wanted him to do one, to brighten her day.

“I was in my driveway. I hadn’t even left for work yet, and I said before I even hit the road, let me just sit here real quick, I’ll just do this,” he said. “She was just cheered up, glowing. She called me up and said she was so excited to see that, and she was real thankful that I did, and it made her day a lot better.”

A South Florida reporter also got in on the fun in another video with Marzigliano and a hit song by the Spice Girls.

After Boynton Beach Police made their video, they challenged West Palm Beach Police. They haven’t made one yet but said they will soon.

